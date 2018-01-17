Ben Stokes available for England selection - ECB

Ben Stokes played for New Zealand side Canterbury Kings in December

England cricketer Ben Stokes is available for selection for the tour of New Zealand after he was charged with affray, says the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The 26-year-old was charged on Monday after a fight outside a Bristol nightclub in September and will appear before magistrates.

All-rounder Stokes, who has not played for England since the incident, will join the squad for the second half of a triangular Twenty20 series in New Zealand in February.

England then play five one-day internationals and two Tests.

Stokes intends to contest the affray charge.

The ECB said that, "given the potential length of the trial", it would not be "fair, reasonable or proportionate for Ben Stokes to remain unavailable for a further indeterminate period".

Stokes missed two one-day internationals against West Indies in England last summer and the entire winter Ashes Test series in Australia. He will play no part in the current one-day series against Australia.

However, the ECB allowed him to play in six matches for Canterbury Kings in New Zealand domestic cricket in December.

More to follow.