Tri-Nations ODI series: Ireland earn six-wicket win over Scotland in Dubai

Balbirnie continued his good form after hitting a century in Ireland's win over the UAE on Saturday

One-day international tri-series, Dubai Scotland 219 (49.2 overs): Jones 87, Wallace 34, MacLeod 33; Rankin 3-49, McCarthy 2-42 Ireland 223-4 (34.5 overs): Balbirnie 67, N O'Brien 55, Joyce 31; Sharif 2-44, Sole 2-44 Ireland won by six wickets Scorecard

Ireland clinched an emphatic six-wicket win over Scotland in the latest match in the one-day series in Dubai.

Michael Jones hit 87 for the Scots but their 219 total, after being bowled out in the last over, looked below par as Boyd Rankin claimed three wickets.

Ireland skipper William Porterfield was out for a duck but Andrew Balbirnie's 67 and Niall O'Brien's 55 helped the Irish ease to victory in 34.5 overs.

Ed Joyce was 31 not out as the Irish kept their winning run in the series.

Joyce's unbeaten 116 helped Ireland beat the United Arab Emirates in the series opener last Thursday while skipper Porterfield and Balbirnie notched centuries in Saturday's 67-run win over the hosts.

The Irish will face Scotland again on Thursday as the teams continue prepare for the World Cup qualifiers in March.

Scotland will face the UAE on Sunday and next Tuesday in Dubai.