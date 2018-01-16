Somerset: Lewis Gregory to captain the county in T20 Blast in 2018

Lewis Gregory has made 61 T20 appearances for Somerset, twice taking four-wicket hauls

Somerset will be captained in this year's T20 Blast by Lewis Gregory.

Gregory, 25, led the side in last season's five-wicket quarter-final defeat by eventual winners Notts.

And, although Tom Abell will captain the side in the County Championship and the One-Day Cup, Gregory will take over in the shortest form of the game.

"To have my name on the captain's board alongside some of the great names in the club's history is a huge privilege," said Devon-born Gregory.

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said: "Lewis has established himself as a key member of the squad with the bat, the ball and within the dressing room.

"His journey thus far has demonstrated that he has the potential to evolve in to a great leader. He epitomises how we want to operate and is a natural leader within our group."

Gregory has made 61 T20 appearances, more than he has in the other forms of the game - 59 in first-class and 51 in List A cricket.