New Zealand v Pakistan: Shoaib Malik concussed as fielder's throw hits his head

Shoaib Malik made his one-day international debut in 1999

Fourth one-day international, Hamilton Pakistan 262-8 (50 overs): Hafeez 81, Southee 3-44 New Zealand 263-5 (45.5 overs): De Grandhomme 74*, Shadab 3-42 New Zealand won by five wickets Scorecard

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik suffered concussion after being hit by the ball during Pakistan's one-day international loss to New Zealand.

The 35-year-old former captain, playing his 261st ODI, was not wearing a helmet when he was struck on the back of the head by a fielder's throw in Hamilton.

He faced four more balls before being dismissed for six and he did not field.

"After getting out he was reassessed and was showing delayed concussion signs," Pakistan physio Vib Singh said.

"He is doing well and is resting."

Malik was returning to his crease after contemplating a quick single and asked about his health after the match, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur told a press conference: "He's concussed, he's not great at the moment. I haven't got the final report."

Arthur admitted Pakistan had felt the absence of the veteran all-rounder's spin bowling after slumping to a five-wicket defeat that leaves them 4-0 down with one to play in the five-match series.

He added: "His 10 overs of off-spin which was very, very needed for us out there. We could have taken pace off with a lot more overs."