BBC Sport - Under 19 World Cup: England beat Namibia in opening match
Highlights: England U19s get off to winning start
- From the section Cricket
Watch highlights from England's eight-wicket victory over Namibia in their opening match in the Under 19 World Cup in Queenstown, New Zealand.
Click here for the match scorecard.
WATCH MORE: Why is England coach Trevor Bayliss stepping down in 2019?
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired