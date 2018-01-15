BBC Sport - Under 19 World Cup: England beat Namibia in opening match

Highlights: England U19s get off to winning start

  • From the section Cricket

Watch highlights from England's eight-wicket victory over Namibia in their opening match in the Under 19 World Cup in Queenstown, New Zealand.

Click here for the match scorecard.

WATCH MORE: Why is England coach Trevor Bayliss stepping down in 2019?

Available to UK users only.

