William Porterfield and Andrew Balbirnie hit tons as Ireland beat UAE by 67 runs

One-day international, Dubai Ireland 301-5 (50 overs): Porterfield 139, Balbirnie 102, K O'Brien 24; Mustafa 2-65 United Arab Emirates 234 (48.4 overs): Shahzad 50, Usman 44; K O'Brien 4-41, McBrine 2-40, McCarthy 2-49 Ireland won by 67 runs Scorecard

Captain William Porterfield and Andrew Balbirnie hit centuries as Ireland beat the United Arab Emirates by 67 runs in the one-day international in Dubai.

Porterfield's 139 and Balbirnie's 102 helped Ireland post an imposing total of 301-5 in the second game of the series also involving Scotland.

Kevin O'Brien took four wickets as the hosts were always struggling to keep pace with the Ireland target.

Rameez Shahzad hit 50 before being dismissed by the recalled Andy McBrine.

After his match-winning century in Thursday's opening win over the UAE, Ed Joyce was rested for Saturday's game as Stuart Poynter came into the side while McBrine replaced paceman Boyd Rankin.

Spinner McBrine produced figures of 2-40 with Barry McCarthy also contributing two wickets including the closing dismissal of Mohammad Naveed (25), which saw the UAE bowled out for 234 in 48.4 overs.

Porterfield produced his highest one-day international score as he put on 201 for the second wicket with Balbirnie, whose 109-ball knock was his first ODI century.

The duo's partnership began after Paul Stirling was dismissed for 20 after he and the skipper had put on 44 for the opening wicket.

"Getting the ODI hundred is something I've been wanting to achieve especially being put up the order to number three, where there's obviously that bit more responsibility on me to make scores," said a delighted Balbirnie.

"Whenever you score a hundred for your country it's always a special day."

The Irish will face Scotland on Monday and Wednesday as the teams prepare for the World Cup qualifiers in March.