Ireland to play Somerset in Test warm-up

George Dockrell was released by Somerset in 2015 after taking 126 first-class wickets
Ireland will take on Somerset in a four-day encounter at Taunton as preparation for their first men's Test match in May against Pakistan.

The game against the county side on 6-9 April will see Irish left-arm spinner George Dockrell returning to the County Ground, where he spent five seasons.

"Everyone is buzzing ahead of the historic first Test and this game will be a great help," he said.

Ireland will face Pakistan in their maiden Test at Malahide on 11-15 May.

"I have some great memories from my time in Somerset and made some great friends while I was there," added Dockrell.

"It's a wonderful place to play cricket and it'll be good to get a run out after a winter of mostly white-ball cricket."

It was announced on Thursday that Ireland's busy 2018 will also include two T20s against India at Malahide in June.

