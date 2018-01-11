James Harris: Middlesex bowler extends contract

James Harris took 15 wickets at an average of 32.66 in his six outings in the County Championship last season

Middlesex bowler James Harris has extended his contract with the Division Two club.

The 28-year-old has taken 146 wickets in 48 first-class appearances since moving to Lord's from Glamorgan ahead of the 2013 campaign.

"I am delighted that James has committed his immediate future to Middlesex," managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said.

"He is a huge asset to the club and has many good years ahead of him."

Middlesex have not disclosed the length of Harris' new deal with the club.

The Swansea-born right-armer, who spent part of last season on loan at Kent, has also taken 45 wickets in 38 white-ball outings for the north London side.