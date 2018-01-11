Glamorgan Cricket: County plan cover for Ashes star Shaun Marsh

Shaun Marsh has scored six centuries in Test matches, his latest 156 against England in January, 2018

Glamorgan are lining up possible cover for Australia batsman Shaun Marsh after his success against England.

The 34-year-old left-hander scored 445 runs at an average of 74 in the Ashes series and could now be needed for July Tests against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

Glamorgan have signed Marsh as an overseas player for 2018 and 2019.

"We know Shaun's a fine player, but he's done that well he's very much on the Australian radar a bit longer," said Glamorgan CEO Hugh Morris.

Glamorgan were already planning to sign another overseas batsman to cover April and May when Marsh is expected to play in the Indian Premier League.

But they could now need more cover if he remains with the Test side, assuming Australia choose not to field younger players against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

"We need to find out what's happening as far as the IPL is concerned, then exactly what will happen as far as his Australian commitments are concerned," added Morris.

"But we're looking to put some contingencies in place for those events."

It could mean Marsh missing the opening stages of the T20 Blast, as well as the first four Championship matches and several One-Day Cup games.

The IPL auction on 27 and 28 January will determine which leading players are still available at the start of the UK season.

Morris is also planning to sign a second overseas star for the T20 Blast, after South African batsman David Miller helped them to reach Finals Day in 2017.

Aneurin Donald is one of four Glamorgan top-order batsmen aged 22 or under

Young batsmen backed

But no further signings are planned for the Championship, despite Colin Ingram's withdrawal from red-ball cricket and the enforced retirement of Welsh batsman Will Bragg.

That could mean Glamorgan going into the season with four of their top five batsmen aged 22 or under, with Nick Selman, Connor Brown, Aneurin Donald and Kiran Carlson among the leading contenders.

The county do not believe any suitably experienced British batsman is on the market.

"It's such a shame Will had to retire, it leaves us with probably an inexperienced top order but that's potentially an opportunity," said Morris.

"We think Kiran Carlson's a fine young player, Connor Brown played some really nice cameos, while Aneurin Donald, David Lloyd and Owen Morgan have gone to the Gary Kirsten Academy (in South Africa) after working hard with (batting coach) Matthew Maynard here."

Selman is scoring heavily in club cricket in his native Australia, while all-rounder Andrew Salter is working with Kiwi spinner Jeetan Patel in New Zealand.