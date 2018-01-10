Andrew Tye: Gloucestershire re-sign Australia fast bowler for 2018 T20 Blast

Andrew Tye's 18 wickets in the 2016 T20 Blast came at an average of 23.38

Gloucestershire have re-signed fast bowler Andrew Tye as an overseas player for the 2018 T20 Blast.

The 31-year-old has been included in Australia's one-day squad to face England later this month.

He played for the county in the T20 Blast in 2016, taking 18 wickets in 14 matches, but a shoulder injury prevented his return last summer.

"I enjoyed 2016 and I'm looking forward to playing in front of Gloucestershire crowds again," Tye said.

He has played seven T20 internationals and is currently the leading wicket-taker in the 2018 Big Bash competition, taking 16 wickets so far for Perth Scorchers, including a hat-trick against Sydney Sixers.

Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson told the club website: "It's great to have AJ back with us for this year's T20 competition.

"It was unfortunate he could not join us last year due to injury but since coming back from his shoulder surgery he has performed exceptionally well."

The county finished bottom of their group in the 2017 T20 Blast, and have not reached Finals Day since 2007.