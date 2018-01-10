Leicestershire: Tom Taylor joins Foxes after release by Derbyshire

Tom Taylor in action for Derbyshire
Tom Taylor took 64 wickets in 25 first-class appearances for Derbyshire

Leicestershire have signed seam bowler Tom Taylor after his release by Derbyshire at the end of last season.

Taylor, 23, who made his first-class debut against his new county in 2014, joins on an initial one-year contract.

The right-armer has also previously been part of the England pace bowlers programme in 2015-16.

"Tom is a quality seamer and we're delighted to add him to our squad ahead of the new season," said Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon.

Meanwhile, Leicestershire all-rounder Will Fazakerley has announced his retirement from the game. The 19-year-old has decided to focus on a career outside of cricket.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired