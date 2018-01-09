BBC Sport - Why is England coach Trevor Bayliss stepping down in 2019?

Why is England coach Trevor Bayliss stepping down in 2019?

Trevor Bayliss will step down as England coach when his contract expires at the end of the 2019 Ashes.

The 55-year-old Australian, who was appointed in 2015, has just seen his side beaten 4-0 in Australia, but told England director of cricket Andrew Strauss of his plans a year ago.

READ MORE: England coach Bayliss to leave in 2019

READ MORE: Who is the real Trevor Bayliss?

Top videos

Video

Why is England coach Trevor Bayliss stepping down in 2019?

Video

Watch: Ten of the best goals from the FA Cup third round

Video

Man-eating moths & Boycott's laundry: Funniest TMS Ashes moments

Video

Highlights: Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Video

Browns fans hold parade to mark 0-16 season

Video

When you score a screamer but still go out of the FA Cup

Video

Third Round

Video

How Nadim went from Afghan refugee to Man City striker

Video

Brighton seal FA Cup progress after VAR assistance

Video

FA is for all - chief executive Glenn

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Ill Root returns but can't stop defeat

Video

Ryan's 'lollipop' in NFL wildcard best plays

Video

England's fab four & other great WSL goals

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired