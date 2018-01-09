Ricky Ponting: Australia name former captain as Twenty20 assistant coach

Ponting (left) was an assistant coach during Australia's T20 series against Sri Lanka last February

Ricky Ponting will join Australia's coaching staff for next month's Twenty20 tri-series against England and New Zealand.

The former Australia captain will act as assistant coach to Darren Lehmann, and will join Troy Cooley and Matthew Mott in a new-look backroom team.

Ponting worked with the side during a series against Sri Lanka last year.

The 43-year-old was recently named head coach of Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League.

Lehmann said: "It's an exciting prospect for us, as coaches, to have the chance to take advantage of Ricky's Twenty20 knowledge and, for the players, the chance to work with one of Australia's all-time greats will be just as exciting for them."

His regular deputies - David Saker, Brad Haddin and former England batsman Graeme Hick - will all be in South Africa beginning preparations for a four-match Test tour.

Australia play New Zealand in Sydney on 3 February and Auckland on 16 February. They will play England in Hobart on 7 February and Melbourne on 10 February.