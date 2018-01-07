Ashes: England captain Joe Root treated in hospital for severe dehydration

Root had 20-minute break for tea during 175 minutes batting on Sunday, after spending 176 minutes in the field

England captain Joe Root has been treated in hospital after suffering from severe dehydration, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Temperatures reached 47.3C on Sunday, the hottest day in Sydney for 79 years.

Root, 27, is on his way to the Sydney Cricket Ground before the final day of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia.

He did not resume his innings on 42 not out when play began at 23:30 GMT, but is expected to bat at some point as England attempt to save the game.

Root spent almost three hours in the field and almost three hours at the crease as England reached 93-4, needing a further 210 runs to avoid an innings defeat and a 4-0 series loss.

He had spent much of the previous two days in the field as Australia amassed 649-7.

Root arrives at the SCG after being treated in hospital

Temperatures recorded at the SCG Ground on Sunday made it the hottest day on record for a Test match in Australia.

Root was also struck on the right index finger attempting to pull a short ball from Mitchell Starc on day four, although assistant coach Paul Farbrace said it was only "sore".

Root is on his first tour as captain and has had to deal with a number of off-field issues.

Not only has all-rounder Ben Stokes been absent after being arrested for his part in an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub in September, but wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was accused of 'headbutting' Australia opener Cameron Bancroft and Lions batsman Ben Duckett poured a drink over James Anderson.