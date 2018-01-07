Ashes: England facing 4-0 defeat against Australia

Nathan Lyon has joined Australia's other three frontline bowlers - Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins - in taking 20 wickets in the series

Fifth Ashes Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (day four of five) England 346 & 93-4 (46 overs): Root 42*, Lyon 2-31 Australia 649-7 dec (193 overs): Khawaja 171, S Marsh 156, M Marsh 101 Scorecard

England are facing another defeat in the final Ashes Test after Australia once again dominated on the fourth day in Sydney.

The tourists closed on 93-4, still 210 short of making the home side bat again.

They had been reduced to 15-2 and 43-3, only to be held together by captain Joe Root's unbeaten 42.

On a day of extreme heat in Sydney, Australia added handsomely to their overnight 479-4, eventually declaring on 649-7.

Shaun Marsh and brother Mitchell both completed their second centuries of the series as Australia rattled along at almost five runs per over.

Mason Crane, the 20-year-old leg-spinner, was unfortunate to return 1-193, the most expensive figures by an England bowler on Test debut.

Australia, already 3-0 up and with the Ashes secured, are on course to earn their ninth win in 10 home Tests against England.

As they pursue the six remaining wickets on the final day, they will have benefit of a pitch showing occasional signs of uneven bounce and large amounts of turn for off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

England wilt in Sydney furnace

England managed just two wickets in hot weather on Saturday, but that was nothing to what they faced in another half day in the field on Sunday.

Local media reported that some parts of the city were experiencing temperatures of 47 degrees, while readings taken in the middle of the SCG at lunchtime were said to be in excess of 50.

Across the city, the Sydney International tennis tournament implemented its heat policy, but an extra drinks break per session was the only alteration to play at the Test.

In the hottest part of the day, England's weary bowlers were flogged by the Marsh brothers, with only James Anderson exerting any sort of control.

When Australia finally declared, their attack was vastly more potent. Their pacemen made light of the slow nature of the surface, while Lyon tormented England's left-handers.

Local media reported Sunday to be the second hottest day on record in Sydney

Root holds England together

It is only captain Root's presence at the crease that gives England the slimmest hope of surviving for any length of time on the final day.

The captain's resistance was admirable, especially when he looked to be in significant pain after taking a blow on the right index finger when trying to pull Mitchell Starc.

Mark Stoneman was trapped on the crease to fall lbw to Starc and Alastair Cook, already dropped at first slip off Josh Hazlewood, was bowled by a wonderful off-break from Lyon.

Alastair Cook passed 12,000 Test runs during the course of his innings on the fourth day

James Vince did what he has done so often throughout his career - got in, played a lovely cover drive, then flashed at Pat Cummins to be held at first slip for 18.

Both the Hampshire batsman and Stoneman face an anxious wait to hear the squad for the two Tests in New Zealand, to be announced after this match.

Dawid Malan - England's leading run-scorer in the series - was deceived by a straight one from Lyon and trapped in front.

Jonny Bairstow made an assured 17 not out to accompany Root to the close. Given Moeen Ali's lack of form and the elongated tail that follows, it seems likely that the fifth-wicket pair will have to do something remarkable if England are to escape on Monday.

Australia pile on the pain

Shaun Marsh, 98 not out overnight, drove the fifth ball of the day from Moeen for four to reach his sixth Test ton, after which he and brother Mitchell tucked into the England attack.

Shaun was at least troubled by Anderson's marvellous spell with the third new ball, edging between slip fielders Cook and Root when on 118.

Mitchell, resuming on 63, continued with the belligerence he showed on the third evening and a cut off Tom Curran brought his second Test ton, only for the next delivery to take his off stump.

Shaun carried on with his off-side scoring and it was only when he was slow to respond to Tim Paine's call that he was beaten to the striker's end by Stoneman's direct hit to depart for 156.

Starc holed out off Moeen, but by this point England had nothing to celebrate and the unwanted numbers were stacking up.

The 1003.2 overs that England have spent in the field this series is their most against any opponent for 23 years. Anderson's 223.3 is the third highest by a pace bowler in a single series this century.

Australia racked up their third-highest home Ashes total, having notched the second-best in the third Test in Perth. Presuming England do not bowl again, the 58 wickets they have taken in the series is the second-fewest they have managed in a five-Test Ashes tour.

Mitchell Marsh has hit two centuries in three Tests since being recalled to the team

Root fighting to the end - analysis and reaction

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "When England lost their first two wickets - particularly when Cook went - I thought this could have been all over today.

"Root showed a lot of courage and determination and sent a message to his team: 'We might be losing, but we don't give in'."

Assistant coach Paul Farbrace, when asked whether England can save the game: "Of course we can. There's absolutely no point coming tomorrow if we don't believe that."

Australia batsman Shaun Marsh: "It was great to be out there with my brother when he got that hundred. It's just lucky he didn't get run out!

"I think emotions got the better of me and I just wanted to give him a hug, and sort of forgot the ball was in play.

"I saw him starting to celebrate and luckily enough, it all worked out well. It was pretty funny in the changing room at lunchtime. Steve Smith's reaction was pretty funny."