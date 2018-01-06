Dale Steyn: South African bowler could miss rest of India Test series with injury

Dale Steyn has taken a total of 419 wickets in 86 Tests

South African bowler Dale Steyn could miss the remainder of the Test series against India with a heel injury, and will see a surgeon on Sunday.

Steyn, 34, has taken two wickets so far in the first Test - his first match since November 2016 after recovering from a long-standing shoulder injury.

He went off before the tea break on day two after landing awkwardly in footmarks while bowling.

Scans showed tissue damage, but Steyn may yet bat again in the match.

"We have contacted one of the leading foot and ankle surgeons attached to Cricket South Africa's medical committee to have a look at him tomorrow to give us an opinion going forward," said Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee.

"He is unlikely to bowl further in this Test match because the recovery period could be anything from four to six weeks, which means he is likely to miss the remainder of the series against India."

Steyn needs three wickets to overtake Shaun Pollock and become South Africa's leading wicket-taker of all-time.

South Africa lead India by 142 runs with eight wickets remaining in Cape Town and three days of play left.

Two further Tests will be played in Centurion and Johannesburg later this month.