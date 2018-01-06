South Africa v India: Hosts lead by 142 runs despite Pandya heroics

Vernon Philander took three wickets as India were dismissed for 209

First Test, Newlands, Cape Town (day two of five) South Africa 286 De Villiers 65, Kumar 4-87; & 65-2 Markram 34, Pandya 2-17 India 209 Pandya 93, Philander 3-33 South Africa lead by lead by 142 runs with 8 wickets remaining Scorecard

South Africa lead India by 142 runs with eight wickets remaining after day two of the first Test as the world's two best sides meet in Cape Town.

World number one side India were 28-3 at the start of play and collapsed to 92 for 7 before all-rounder Hardik Pandya made 93 off 95 balls.

Vernon Philander took 3-33 as India were bowled out for 209 to give the hosts a first-innings lead of 77.

Pandya then took two late wickets as South Africa closed on 65-2.

The hosts, ranked second in the world, could be without bowler Dale Steyn on day three after he went off the field before tea with a bruised heel and was taken for scans.

The 34-year-old, who needs only three wickets to overtake Shaun Pollock and become South Africa's leading wicket-taker of all-time, is featuring in his first Test since November 2016 after his recovery from a long-standing shoulder problem.