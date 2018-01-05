BBC Sport - Pint-sized Ashes: Usman Khawaja stars as TMS accidentally pull the plug

Pint-sized Ashes: Khawaja stars as TMS accidentally pull the plug

Listen to the best moments from Test Match Special as Australia appear to take control of the fifth Ashes Test at the SCG after Usman Khawaja hits an unbeaten 91.

MATCH REPORT: Australia lay platform to take control of final Test

Download the latest TMS podcast here

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Khawaja stars as TMS accidentally pull the plug

Video

Jamie Vardy: the Fleetwood Town story

Video

Man Utd fan Guz Khan's FA Cup predictions

Video

Spurs deserved to win - Pochettino

Video

Sports Report turns 70

  • From the section Sport
Video

Moyes hails 'great' Hammers performance

Video

'We never address how our mind works'

Video

What happens at ref camp?

  • From the section News
Video

Tosun good value for money - Allardyce

Video

Bad refereeing decisions cost us - Wenger

Video

Flying choccy bar? Only one way to react

Video

We deserved three points - Conte

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Hockey

Back to Hockey
Rugbytots fun

Rugbytots - Worcester St Peter's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired