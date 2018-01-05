BBC Sport - Pint-sized Ashes: Usman Khawaja stars as TMS accidentally pull the plug
Pint-sized Ashes: Khawaja stars as TMS accidentally pull the plug
- From the section Cricket
Listen to the best moments from Test Match Special as Australia appear to take control of the fifth Ashes Test at the SCG after Usman Khawaja hits an unbeaten 91.
MATCH REPORT: Australia lay platform to take control of final Test
Download the latest TMS podcast here
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired