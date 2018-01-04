Ashes: England's Alastair Cook suggests he will play well beyond current series

Alastair Cook's 244 was the highest score by a visiting batsman in a Test at the MCG

Batsman Alastair Cook has indicated he will continue his England career well beyond the current Ashes series.

Before the third Test - his 150th - England's leading run-scorer said he was taking his future "game by game".

Opener Cook, 33, managed only 83 runs in the first three Tests, but carried his bat in making an unbeaten 244 in the fourth in Melbourne.

"I've definitely got quite a lot of cricket left in me and I want to carry on," he told BT Sport.

The next Ashes series takes place in England in 2019.

Asked if the current fifth Test in Sydney would be his last Ashes Test, Cook said: "I don't think so. The problem with this question is that I just don't know."

Cook, who made his Test debut in 2006, moved into sixth on the all-time Test run-scorers list during the fourth Test.

The Sydney Test is Cook's 152nd, more than any other England player.

The Essex left-hander said the way he "stayed strong" during his lean patch demonstrated he has the desire to continue playing.

Cook captained England from 2012 until 2017, coming to the decision to resign during the tour of India in late 2016.

"I woke up one morning on that India tour, right near the end, and knew that I wouldn't captain again," he said.

"It does take a lot of effort to perform, playing for England. It's a huge amount of sacrifice.

"One day I might just wake up and say, 'You know what, I'm done with it'."

Under Cook, England won two Ashes series, but, despite being part of the side that won in Australia in 2010-11, he has been on the losing side in 14 Tests on four tours down under.

If England lose in Sydney, Cook will become the most unsuccessful visiting player to any country.