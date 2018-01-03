BBC Sport - Ashes: Joe Root says Mason Crane is a 'serious competitor' and ready for Test debut
Crane a serious competitor - Root
England captain Joe Root feels leg-spinner Mason Crane deserves a lot of credit for his selection for the fifth and final Ashes Test.
Root says Crane is a "serious competitor" and is ready for Test cricket, while the team are seeking to finish the series strongly despite losing the Ashes.
