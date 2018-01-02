Ashes: England's Chris Woakes a doubt for fifth Test with side injury

Woakes has played in all four Tests this series, taking 10 wickets and averaging 16 with the bat

Fifth Ashes Test - Australia v England Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Date: Thursday, 4 January (Wednesday, 3 January at 23:30 GMT) Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England pace bowler Chris Woakes is a doubt for this week's final Test in Australia because of a side injury.

The 28-year-old will have a scan on his left side in Sydney on Wednesday.

The Warwickshire player spent more than two months out of action after straining his left side during the Champions Trophy in June.

Australia have already regained the Ashes and hold a 3-0 advantage going into the fifth Test in Sydney, which begins on Thursday.

Woakes has played in all four Tests so far, taking 10 wickets and averaging 16 with the bat.

England were already contemplating changes for the final Test, with all-rounder Moeen Ali under pressure and leg-spinner Mason Crane pushing for a debut.

Meanwhile, Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc is confident of playing in the final Test, according to team-mate Pat Cummins.

Left-armer Starc, the leading wicket-taker in the series, missed the drawn fourth Test with a bruised heel.