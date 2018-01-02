Matt Rawnsley: Worcestershire appoint former spinner as chief executive

Matthew Rawnsley played 46 first-class and 54 List A matches for Worcestershire

Worcestershire have appointed former spinner Matt Rawnsley as their new chief executive.

The 41-year-old, who played at New Road between 1996 and 2002, will replace Tom Scott in the role on 1 March.

Rawnsley will also help the county look for a new head coach after Steve Rhodes left in December.

"Matt inherits an exciting team and a club well set to continue to grow - on and off the pitch," said Worcestershire chairman Stephen Taylor.

"We believe Matt is the right man for the CEO post and he brings very relevant commercial experience, as well as strong cricket experience as a former player of the club."

Worcestershire start their 2018 County Championship Division One campaign on 13 April at Hampshire.