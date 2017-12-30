BBC Sport - Ashes: Joe Root says England 'tried absolutely everything' to win
We tried absolutely everything to win - Root
- From the section Cricket
Captain Joe Root says England "tried absolutely everything" to win as the fourth Ashes Test against Australia in Melbourne ended in a draw.
MATCH REPORT: Smith century steers Australia to draw
PINT-SIZED ASHES: Smith stars as Test is drawn
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired