BBC Sport - Pint-sized Ashes: Steve Smith stars as Fourth Test is drawn

Pint-sized Ashes: Smith stars as Test is drawn

Listen to the best moments from Test Match Special as another century from Australia captain Steve Smith denies England victory in the fourth Ashes Test.

MATCH REPORT: Smith century steers Australia to draw

Download the latest TMS podcast here

Available to UK users only.

