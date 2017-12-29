BBC Sport - Pint-sized Ashes: Rain frustrates England in Australia

Pint-sized Ashes: Rain frustrates England

  • From the section Cricket

Listen to the best moments from Test Match Special as rain halts England's push for victory on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne.

MATCH REPORT: England frustrated by David Warner, Steve Smith and rain

Download the latest TMS podcast here

Available to UK users only.

