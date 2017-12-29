Warner, Smith and rain stall England

Rain halted England's push for victory on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne.

Australia were 103-2, still 61 behind, when bad weather intervened for the second and final time to wipe 43.1 overs off the day.

The home side had been 65-2, before David Warner, who made an unbeaten 40, and captain Steve Smith, with 25 not out, repelled the England bowlers.

England ended the first innings at 491 with Alastair Cook undefeated on 244.