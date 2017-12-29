Ashes: England's Moeen Ali batted with a muddled mind - Paul Collingwood

Moeen Ali struck two fours and a six in his 17-minute innings

England all-rounder Moeen Ali batted with a "muddled mind" in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia in Melbourne, says Paul Collingwood.

Moeen's frenetic 14-ball 20 included being dropped at long-off before he cut Nathan Lyon to short cover.

"He decided he wanted to be aggressive, especially against Lyon," Collingwood, part of the England coaching team, told BBC Test Match Special.

"You see an innings like that and you can see a slightly muddled mind."

Moeen, 30, is playing his 48th Test at the MCG.

The left-hander has scored five Test hundreds and taken 131 wickets with his off-spin. Against South Africa last summer, he became only the sixth England player to score 250 runs and take 20 wickets in the same series.

However, he has struggled on his first Ashes tour, averaging less than 20 with the bat and more than 100 with the ball as England have surrendered the Ashes.

He has also been dismissed six times in seven innings by fellow off-spinner Lyon.

England were eventually bowled out for 491 on day four - a lead of 164 - as Alastair Cook carried his bat for an unbeaten 244.

"Mo has been in excellent form for England over the past couple of years, one of our biggest players," said Collingwood.

"It was innings where, if you had an hour of Moeen, he could have taken the game away from Australia. Unfortunately we only got 20 minutes of it."

All statistics correct as of the end of day three of the fourth Test

Collingwood, who played 68 Tests for England, was part of the team that were whitewashed 5-0 in Australia in 2006-07 and won 3-1 in 2010-11.

On this tour, England lost the first three Tests to give back the Ashes at the earliest possible opportunity.

"In 2006-07 we were in the same position and the team didn't stick together as much as it has on this occasion," said Durham all-rounder Collingwood.

"It can be really tough when you're in Australia and travelling for a long time. It would be really easy to struggle to bounce back.

"These guys have kept their resilience and kept working hard. It's something I've been really impressed with."