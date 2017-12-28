BBC Sport - Ashes: Alastair Cook 'quite proud' after 244 for England in Australia

England batsman Alastair Cook says he feels "quite proud" after making 244 not out against Australia on the third day of the fourth Ashes Test, but admits the performance came "three-and-a-half, four weeks too late".

