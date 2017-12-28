BBC Sport - Pint-sized Ashes: Alastair Cook hits double century for England in Australia

Pint-sized Ashes: Cook hits double century

  • From the section Cricket

Listen to the best moments from Test Match Special as Alastair Cook makes the highest score by a visiting batsman at the MCG to give England firm control of the Boxing Day Test.

MATCH REPORT: Cook hits 244 not out as England dominate Australia

Download the latest TMS podcast here

Available to UK users only.

