BBC Sport - Pint-sized Ashes: Alastair Cook hits double century for England in Australia
Pint-sized Ashes: Cook hits double century
Listen to the best moments from Test Match Special as Alastair Cook makes the highest score by a visiting batsman at the MCG to give England firm control of the Boxing Day Test.
MATCH REPORT: Cook hits 244 not out as England dominate Australia
