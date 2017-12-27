South Africa beat Zimbabwe inside two days in one-off four-day Test

The match ended within five sessions

Only Test, Port Elizabeth (day two of four) South Africa 309-9 dec (Markram 125, De Villiers 53) Zimbabwe 68 (Morkel 5-21) & 121 (Maharaj 5-59) South Africa win by an innings and 120 runs Scorecard

South Africa raced to victory in the inaugural four-day Test against Zimbabwe, taking 16 wickets on day two to win by an innings and 120 runs.

Aiden Markram's century put the home side in control in the one-off match in Port Elizabeth before Morne Morkel took 5-21 in the tourists' first innings.

Zimbabwe were 36 without loss at tea in their second innings, but crumbled in the final session.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj finished them off by taking 5-59.

Craig Ervine was Zimbabwe's top second-innings scorer with 23 in the day-night match as they struggled with the conditions and the pink ball.

"I don't think we were overwhelmed but it was a surprise to us to see the ball move around like that. We didn't assess conditions that well," said Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer.

"This shows us where we are and where we need to be."

South Africa's AB de Villiers marked his return to Test cricket after almost two years out with 53.

"The bowlers were exceptional on a very spicy wicket but we still needed to do the basics well and we didn't miss our mark very often," De Villiers said.

South Africa's next outing will be a three-Test series against the top-ranked side India which begins on Friday, 5 January.