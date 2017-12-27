BBC Sport - Pint-sized Ashes: Alastair Cook shines as England dominate day two

Alastair Cook hits an unbeaten century as England close on 192-2 on the second day of the fourth Test, 135 runs behind Australia.

MATCH REPORT: Alastair Cook makes century on day two at the MCG

