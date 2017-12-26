BBC Sport - Pint-sized Ashes: Australia land early blows in Boxing Day Test

  • From the section Cricket

Australia opener David Warner's century ensures England endure a tough time in the field on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, as the hosts finish day one on 244-3.

MATCH REPORT: David Warner hits century on opening day of fourth Test

  From the section Cricket
