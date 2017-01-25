England women in India 2018 - including T20 tri-series with Australia
India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series earlier in March.
Twenty20 tri-series
(All matches played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)
March
22 India v Australia
24 Australia v England
26 India v England
28 India v Australia
30 Australia v England
April
1 India v England
3 Final
India v England ODI series
(These ODIs are, outside the structure of the ICC Women's Championship. Venues to be announced)
8 1st ODI
11 2nd ODI
14 3rd ODI
