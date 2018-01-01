Sri Lanka & Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2018

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman celebrates a wicket against Sri Lanka

ODI tri-series

(All matches played in Mirpur)

January

15 Bangladesh v Zimbabwe (d/n)
Match due to start at 08:30 GMT
Scorecard
17 Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe (d/n)
Match due to start at 08:30 GMT
Scorecard

19 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (d/n) (07:00 GMT)

21 Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe (d/n) (07:00 GMT)

23 Bangladesh v Zimbabwe (d/n) (07:00 GMT)

25 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (d/n) (07:00 GMT)

27 Final (d/n) (07:00 GMT)

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka series

31-4 Feb 1st Test, Chittagong (04:00 GMT)

February

8-12 2nd Test, Mirpur (04:00 GMT)

15 1st Twenty20 international, Mirpur (d/n) (13:00 GMT)

18 2nd Twenty20 international, Sylhet (d/n) (13:00 GMT)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

