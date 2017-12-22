Rohit Sharma: India batsman equals fastest Twenty20 international century against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma's 35-ball century equalled the record set by South Africa's David Miller
Second Twenty20 international, Indore:
India 260-5 (20 overs): Rohit 118, Rahul 89
Sri Lanka 172-9 (all out, 17.2 overs): K Perera 77, Tharanga 47, Chahal 4-52, K Yadav 3-52
India won by 88 runs
Scorecard

India's Rohit Sharma scored the joint fastest Twenty20 international century, reaching the landmark from 35 balls in an 88-run victory over Sri Lanka.

The opening batsman hit 10 sixes and 12 fours before being dismissed for 118 from 43 deliveries in Indore on Friday.

The 30-year-old matched the 35-ball record set by South Africa's David Miller against Bangladesh in October.

India, who lead the three-match series 2-0, finished on 260-5, with Sri Lanka only managing 172-9 in reply.

Further woe for the tourists came as all-rounder Angelo Mathews pulled up with a hamstring injury after two balls of his third over, and was unable to bat, leaving them a man short.

The home side's total was the equal second highest score in T20 internationals, three short of Australia's record of 263-3 against Sri Lanka last year.

India won the first game by 93 runs on Wednesday, with the final match in Mumbai on Sunday.

