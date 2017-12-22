Dan Christian: Notts Outlaws T20 Blast captain agrees new contract

Dan Christian averaged 35.6 from 14 innings as Notts won the T20 Blast title in 2017

Nottinghamshire's T20 Blast-winning captain Dan Christian has agreed a new contract to play for the club in the competition for two more seasons.

The Australian all-rounder, 34, first joined the Outlaws in 2015.

"I'm thrilled," Christian said. "To lead Notts to their first T20 Blast win ranks as one of the most memorable moments of my career."

Christian has made 16 international T20 appearances and has a further 19 caps in one-day internationals.

The Outlaws begin the defence of the title they won for the first time in 2017 when they face Birmingham Bears, who they beat in last season's final, at Trent Bridge on Wednesday, 4 July.