Cameron Bancroft: Australia opener joins Somerset for 2018 county season

Cameron Bancroft played 11 Championship games and six T20 Blast matches for Gloucestershire in 2017

Somerset have signed Australia opener Cameron Bancroft as an overseas player for the 2018 county season.

The 25-year-old has played all three Tests in the current Ashes series and saw Australia to victory in the opening game in Brisbane with an unbeaten 82.

Bancroft will play for Somerset in the County Championship and One-Day Cup.

"This will be a key ingredient to us achieving our aspirations of winning silverware," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.

"Cameron has the appetite and the temperament for scoring big hundreds. He really values the price of his wicket, is mentally tough and highly driven to succeed."

Bancroft, who made his Test debut in Brisbane last month, was the subject of intense media interest at the end of that game after it emerged that he had been the victim of an alleged headbutt by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow on a night out in Perth earlier in the tour.

Both players said there was "no malice" in the action.

Media playback is not supported on this device What really happened between Bancroft & Bairstow?

Bancroft played for neighbours Gloucestershire in 2017, scoring 685 runs at an average of 40.29 in Division Two of the County Championship, including an unbeaten 206 against Kent, and also appeared in the T20 Blast.

Somerset say he will be available for their opening Championship Division One games and the group stage of the One-Day Cup.

Bancroft will not be involved in their T20 Blast group games, but will return for their final six Championship fixtures.

"I'm really excited to be joining a county with so much potential. I've heard a lot of good things about Somerset from (former Australia batsman) Justin Langer and it's clear that they are a team heading in the right direction," he said.

"There's a long history of Australians doing well at Taunton, so hopefully I can add my name to that list."

Somerset will be at home to promoted Worcestershire in their opening Championship match of 2018, starting on 20 April.