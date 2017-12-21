Ellyse Perry: Australian all-rounder named women's cricketer of the year

Perry's unbeaten 213 against England in November is the highest Test score by an Australian woman

Australian Ellyse Perry has been named women's cricketer of the year by the International Cricket Council.

The 27-year-old all-rounder won the ICC's inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award, renamed in memory of the former England captain, who died in January.

Perry scored an unbeaten 213 during the women's Ashes Test in November as Australia retained the trophy.

Australian wicketkeeper Beth Mooney picked up both the T20 player of the year and emerging player of the year.

New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite was named ODI player of the year after scoring 1,183 runs in 24 matches.

Anya Shrubsole was not included in the ODI team of the year, despite taking six wickets as England beat India in the World Cup final in July.

But four England players were selected - Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (as captain), Sarah Taylor and Alex Hartley.

Danni Wyatt is England's only representative in the T20 team of the year, after her decisive century in the final Women's Ashes T20.

ODI team of the year:

Tammy Beaumont (England), Meg Lanning, (Australia), Mithali Raj (India), Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Heather Knight (England, capt), Sarah Taylor (England, wk), Dane Van Niekerk (South Africa), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Ekta Bisht (India), Alex Hartley (England).

T20 team of the year:

Beth Mooney (Australia, wk), Danni Wyatt (England), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies, capt), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Megan Schutt (Australia), Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Ekta Bisht (India).