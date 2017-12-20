Michael Klinger: Wife's cancer diagnosis prompts break from cricket for Gloucestershire batsman

Michael Klinger was the hero for Perth Scorchers in the 2017 Big Bash final

Gloucestershire may be without batsman Michael Klinger during 2018, after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 37-year-old, contracted to Glos until 2019, revealed wife Cindy had been diagnosed in an open letter.

Australian Klinger also confirmed he was taking a break from cricket to be with his wife and three children.

"Cricket, right at this moment, is secondary," Klinger wrote on the Perth Scorchers website, for whom he was set to play for in the Big Bash.

"It still may happen, because Cindy wants me to play and says it will be a good distraction for her and the kids to see me do so, either on TV or at #TheFurnace. [Perth's stadium]

"But, by my choice, if playing clashes with any appointments or treatments, or if Cindy or the kids need me, I will be by their side."

Glos sent their best wishes to Klinger and family on their website: "The thoughts of everyone at Gloucestershire Cricket; players, coaches, staff, members and supporters, are with the whole Klinger family at this extremely difficult time."

Klinger has been something of a one-day specialist for Glos since first arriving at the County Ground, and made his T20 debut for Australia in February 2017.

He played for Khulna Titans in the 2018 Bangladesh Premier League, and helped Scorchers win the Australian Big Bash T20 competition in 2017 with a match-sealing six.