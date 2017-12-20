Scott Borthwick: Surrey all-rounder signs new contract

Leg-spinner Scott Borthwick took eight wickets in all competitions for Surrey in 2017

Surrey all-rounder Scott Borthwick has signed a new contract, and will remain at The Oval until the end of 2020.

The 27-year-old moved from Durham last winter and featured in 12 Championship matches, scoring 446 runs at an average of 24.77 and taking four wickets.

Borthwick played one Test for England against Australia in 2014, having appeared in two one-dayers and one T20 international in 2011.

"My first year here has shown me what a talented group we have," he said.

"I'm excited for what the future can bring for this team."