Ashes: England players 'scarred' by 2013/14 defeat- Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson took 37 wickets at an average of 13.97 in the 2013/14 Ashes series

Senior England players are still "scarred" from their 5-0 whitewash in the 2013/14 Ashes believes former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson.

Johnson, who took 37 wickets in that series, says he is "not sure if Stuart Broad is up to it" and that Alastair Cook is "thinking about retirement".

Australia have regained the Ashes after taking a 3-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

"England will have to think about changes," said Johnson.

"They should pick Mark Wood even if he's slightly underdone.

"From a pace point of view, someone bowling over 90mph can definitely change the game."

Wood, 27, was part of the England team that won the Ashes in England in 2015, taking 10 wickets in four appearances.

However, the Durham fast bowler, who has taken 26 wickets in 10 Test matches, has not played for England since July after suffering a heel injury.

'Question marks' around senior England players

Graeme Swann retired during England's 5-0 defeat in 2013-14, Kevin Pietersen was discarded after the series, and Jonathan Trott and Matt Prior hardly played again.

Before the start of the current series, off-spinner Nathan Lyon said Australia were once again hoping to "end the careers" of some England players.

Johnson, 36, says there are "question marks" around England's senior players following Australia's convincing victory.

"I'm not sure if Stuart Broad is up to it at the moment," he said.

"Alastair Cook is someone who I think has been thinking about retirement.

"I just wonder now with the scoreline being 3-0 whether that will take a bit of pressure off him and he'll just go out there and score runs. I'm not sure.

"I think the scars are there from the last series."

Johnson, who retired from international cricket in 2015 and now plays for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash, admitted that the one-sided Ashes series had been disappointing for fans but said he would "love" to see England whitewashed.

"As an ex-player, I'd love to see a 5-0.

"I don't like seeing close games when it's against England, I just want to see them get thumped."

