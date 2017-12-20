Ashes: Australia's Mitchell Starc an injury doubt for fourth Test

Starc has taken 19 wickets in the series so far

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Dates: 26-30 December Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc is an injury doubt for the fourth Ashes Test which starts on 26 December.

A scan revealed that the 27-year old, who is the leading wicket taker in the series with 19, has a bruised heel.

Starc will be reassessed before the traditional Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, with Australia having already regained the Ashes and holding a 3-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Tasmania bowler Jackson Bird, 31, is set to replace Starc if he is unfit.

Bird has played in eight Tests, taking 34 wickets at an average of 27.47.

England, who were beaten by an innings and 41 runs in the third Test at Perth, are now hoping to avoid a third 5-0 whitewash in the last four Ashes series in Australia.

They have fitness concerns of their own after fast bowler Craig Overton suffered a rib injury during the second Test and exacerbated it in Perth.

