Eoin Morgan: England limited-overs captain among quartet to extend Middlesex deals

Eoin Morgan became England's one-day captain in December 2014

England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan and Test bowler Toby Roland-Jones are among four players who have extended their deals with Middlesex.

Morgan, 31, has scored more than 7,000 runs since his debut in 2005, while Roland-Jones has taken 458 wickets in 181 appearances.

The paceman, 29, made his Test and one-day international debuts in 2017.

Off-spinner Ollie Rayner and batsman Stevie Eskinazi have also agreed new contracts with the Lord's club.

Middlesex, who were relegated from Division One of the County Championship last season, have not disclosed the lengths of the quartet's contract extensions.

"Obviously Middlesex had a difficult season, but we have many fine players and there are plenty of good things happening at the club," managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said.

"I have total faith these players will help us get back to where we all want to be."