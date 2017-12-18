BBC Sport - Ashes 2017: How England lost
How England lost the Ashes
England coach Trevor Bayliss and Test captain Joe Root explain how they lost the Ashes as Australia stormed to victory in the third Test in Perth to take an unassailable 3-0 series lead.
