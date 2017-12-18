Ashes: Joe Root expects Alastair Cook, James Anderson & Stuart Broad to continue

Media playback is not supported on this device Pint-sized Ashes: The best TMS moments as Australia regain the urn

England captain Joe Root expects Alastair Cook, James Anderson and Stuart Broad to continue playing beyond the Ashes defeat in Australia.

Australia regained the urn with an innings-and-41-run win in Perth.

Former skipper Cook, 32, has managed 83 runs in three Tests, 31-year-old Broad has taken five wickets at 61.80 apiece and Anderson turns 36 in July.

"I'd like to think Cook, Broad and Anderson will be in the team in a year's time," said Root.

"They have a huge amount of experience and offer a lot to the group. The senior guys have proven time and time again that they have got it."

Victory gave Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series, which continues in Melbourne on 26 December.

Root added: "It's important we don't panic and make any hasty decisions after three games."

Cook, England's leading run-scorer of all time, averages 13.83 in the first three Tests and has a highest score of 37 in his past 10 innings.

With 12 wickets at 25.83 apiece, Anderson has been England's most potent bowler in the series, but six of those came in swing-friendly conditions in Adelaide.

Broad, who is second on the list of England's leading wicket-takers behind Anderson, failed to take a wicket at the Waca and averages 39.48 with the ball in 2017.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said it is possible that "legends" Cook, Anderson and Broad could feature in the next Ashes series in England in 2019.

"I do think they can all play a part in 2019 but you don't see many fairytales in sport," Vaughan, who played 82 Tests, told BBC Radio 5 live.

"England have to manage the senior core of the side and make sure that if they are all together in 2019, they are playing well enough to be in the team."

England Debut Tests Runs/wickets Average Alastair Cook 2006 150 11,712 runs 45.57 James Anderson 2003 132 518 wickets 27.35 Stuart Broad 2007 112 393 wickets 29.23

Ex-England spinner Graeme Swann, a former team-mate of Cook's, said on Sunday he "can't see a great deal of longevity" in the opener's career.

But Root said: "Cook is a very stubborn guy - he likes proving people wrong.

"The amount of work and yards he is putting in behind the scenes tell me he is desperate to keep going.

"As far as I'm aware I see him coming out at Melbourne and Sydney and hopefully turning it around and making big scores."

England have lost eight successive Tests in Australia, matching a record that dates back to the 1920s.

Root, in his first Ashes series since being appointed captain this year, has scored 176 runs at an average of 29.33 in the series, edging a loose drive at Nathan Lyon to slip in the second innings in Perth.

"I don't think captaincy has affected my batting," 26-year-old Root told BBC Test Match Special.

"I played pretty well here; I just played a bad shot in the second innings. A big score is around the corner.

"As captain, you take a lot of responsibility. You're always learning. That can only make me a better player and a better captain.

"Maybe I've tried too hard. I've been desperate for us to win this series. A lot of time and effort has gone into it."

Media playback is not supported on this device How England lost the Ashes

Are you heading to Melbourne or Sydney?

Are you heading out to support England in the fourth or fifth Test? How do you feel about spending thousands of pounds to watch the remainder of a series which has already been decided? Perhaps this is your trip of a lifetime? Contact us via this form, and leave your details if you are happy for a journalist from BBC Sport to phone or email you.