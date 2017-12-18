Ashes: Trevor Bayliss says he is right man for England despite loss to Australia

Media playback is not supported on this device Pint-sized Ashes: The best TMS moments as Australia regain the urn

Trevor Bayliss says he is still the right man to coach England despite the resounding Ashes defeat in Australia.

Australia's innings-and-41-run win in Perth gave them an unassailable 3-0 lead and regained the urn for the home side at the earliest opportunity.

"I think our performances have been pretty good over the past couple of years," said Bayliss, 54.

"It's for people above my pay grade to make that decision, so we'll leave it up to them."

When asked if he thought he was still the man for the job, the Australian responded: "I think I am, you might think I'm not."

Bayliss took over as England coach in the summer of 2015 and immediately led them to an Ashes series victory on home soil.

England won in South Africa that winter and reached the final of the World Twenty20 in India.

They have also improved in 50-over cricket, even if they did lose in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy last summer.

However, since that triumph in South Africa, their results in Test cricket have been mixed.

Overall under Bayliss England have won 15 of their 35 matches, losing 17.

England have won three matches and one series in their five trips away from home under Trevor Bayliss

"Over the past couple of years we've been trying to fill a few positions in the side," said Bayliss. "Until this tour, no-one has really stood out.

"It's a work in progress and I'd like to have a magic wand to turn everyone into superstars overnight, but it doesn't happen that way."

England have particularly struggled away from home, winning only one series on their travels since 2012.

They have now lost eight consecutive Tests in Australia and, following last winter's trip to India, seven successive away games.

"We have to get better with bat and ball in foreign conditions," added Bayliss.

"We've played extremely well during the home summer, but in conditions that don't suit us, we need to get more experience."

Media playback is not supported on this device How England lost the Ashes

Stokes absence 'no excuse' for loss

While some inexperienced members of England's squad - the likes of Dawid Malan, Mark Stoneman, James Vince and Craig Overton - have performed well during the Ashes, the tourists' more established players have been disappointing.

Alastair Cook has made only 83 runs in six innings, Stuart Broad's five wickets have cost 61.80 apiece, while Moeen Ali averages fewer than 20 with the bat and more than 100 with the ball.

Bayliss, though, has no plans for a "clean out" of his team.

"I haven't given that any thought," he said. "We'll have to see how the last couple of games go.

"There are a few guys that would be disappointed with how they have gone on this tour.

"Cookie has played long enough to know when it is time to go."

England have been without Ben Stokes for the Ashes tour after he was arrested for his part in an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

Bayliss, though, said the all-rounder's absence is not an excuse for their defeat.

"We've been outplayed," he said. "Certainly it has changed the make-up of the team because he played as the fourth seamer and an extra bat. From that point of view, it has changed, but it's certainly not the reason we've lost."

Are you heading to Melbourne or Sydney?

Are you heading out to support England in the fourth or fifth Test? How do you feel about spending thousands of pounds to watch the remainder of a series which has already been decided? Perhaps this is your trip of a lifetime? Contact us via this form, and leave your details if you are happy for a journalist from BBC Sport to phone or email you.