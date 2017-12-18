Ashes: Steve Smith says he would 'love' to whitewash England

Media playback is not supported on this device Pint-sized Ashes: The best TMS moments as Australia regain the urn

Australia captain Steve Smith says he would "love" to whitewash England 5-0 in the Ashes, after the hosts reclaimed the urn with an innings-and-41-run victory in Perth.

Australia are 3-0 up on Joe Root's side in the series with two Tests to play, in Melbourne starting on Boxing Day and in Sydney from 3 January.

"We'd love to win 5-0," said Smith, 28.

"Right now I'm just really satisfied with what we've achieved in these first three Tests. It's been remarkable."

Despite losing the toss in every match, Australia have hammered England in all three Tests - by 10 wickets in the series opener in Brisbane, 120 runs in Adelaide and by an innings at the Waca.

"It's been an amazing couple of weeks, I've really enjoyed every moment of it," said Smith. "We put in so much hard work.

"To know that everything has worked out and we've got that urn back, all the emotions came out at once. I'm so happy for the group.

"An Ashes series is huge for Australian cricketers, and English cricketers for that matter. There is an added pressure. It is my first as captain so I wanted to make my mark and do something special.

"England have had a foot in the door for two games and we have been able to claw our way back. We kept the foot on the throat when we were on top."

Smith praises surprise selections

Smith was keen to give credit to the Australia selectors, who were heavily criticised before the series began.

Their decision to recall wicketkeeper Tim Paine after more than seven years on the international sidelines was particularly divisive, with former leg-spinner Stuart MacGill reacting by saying the selectors were "morons masquerading as mentors".

"I thought they were really good selections," said Smith. "Painey has been, I guess, mentioned as the best keeper in the country for a long period of time.

"The way he's kept has been exceptional. The way he's batted has been exceptional as well. We've had some very valuable runs from him at seven.

"Shaun Marsh, too. I know Justin Langer was saying for a while Shaun was in the best form of his life. He's come in and done a terrific job.

"Watching him in the net against our quicks, you get a gauge of how batters are going if they play them well and he looked comfortable."

