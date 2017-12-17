BBC Sport - Pint-sized Ashes: England in battle to save the Ashes

Pint-sized Ashes: England in battle to save the Ashes

England will be battling to save the Ashes on the final day of the third Test, after rain brought an early end to day four in Perth.

The tourists need 127 more runs with six wickets remaining in order to avoid an innings defeat, but realistically they will need to bat all day to salvage a draw.

