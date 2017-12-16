BBC Sport - Pint-sized Ashes: Australia pile on the punishment on day three
Pint-sized Ashes: Australia pile on the punishment on day three
- From the section Cricket
Australia captain Steve Smith hits a magnificent double century and Mitchell Marsh a huge hundred to demoralise England on the third day of the third Ashes Test in Perth.
MATCH REPORT: Smith humiliates England at the Waca
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired