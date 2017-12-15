Rory Burns: Batsman replaces Gareth Batty as Surrey captain

Gareth Batty (right) led Surrey to the Division Two title in 2015 as well as three successive finals in the One-Day Cup, all of which they lost

Gareth Batty has stepped down as captain of Surrey, and has been replaced by Rory Burns for first-class and One-Day Cup matches.

Off-spinner Batty, 40, led the side for the past three seasons while opening batsman Burns, 27, has held the role of vice-captain since 2015.

Burns has also agreed a new four-year deal and will now remain at the club until the end of the 2021 campaign.

Former England bowler Jade Dernbach will lead the side in T20 competition.

"Gareth has been an outstanding leader and I have the upmost respect for all he done," Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart told the club website.

"He recognised that now is the time to hand over the reins to Rory and he will still have a major role to play in the team.

"Rory has been earmarked as a potential captain for a length of time, and I'm very confident now is the right moment for him to take over."